County officials invited to speak at OEM

ROGERS- The 2017 Arkansas Emergency Management Conference was held last week, August 28 to September 1, in which Randolph County Judge David Jansen and County OEM Director Bo Graham were invited to teach two breakout session classes.

The annual event, which was held at Embassy Suites in Rogers, Ark., was attended by numerous public officials, OEM directors, and various agencies from all across the state and they got to hear first-hand how Randolph County handled last May’s record-setting flood event.

