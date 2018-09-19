County narrows options for storage woes

POCAHONTAS—A special committee formed to address the Randolph County Courthouse storage space issue met Monday to further discuss options regarding housing records. After thorough review, they decided to pursue looking into the purchase of the adjacent building (on the east side) located behind the Randolph County Annex.

The unoccupied building is currently owned by Integrity First Bank and Randolph County Judge David Jansen said he believes the County can purchase the building for around $75,000, which is what the bank has it on their books for. However, it would be on the stipulation the bank had the first chance of buying it back in the case the County ever happened to sell it. He noted that the bank’s parking shouldn’t be hindered as the courthouse offices are already on site.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/