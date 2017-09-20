County Judge swears in two new justices on Quorum Court

The Randolph County Quorum Court welcomed two new Justices appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier that afternoon in its meeting Sept. 14.

Elby Lambert, who will complete the term of Bill Harper in District 3 and Jim Milam, who was appointed to complete the term of Steve Fernimen District 6 were sworn in before the meeting by Randolph County Judge David Jansen. Harper and Fernimen resigned their positions recently and interested applicants were submitted to the governor.

Both men who were appointed have served on the Court previously. Jansen gave an update on the Randolph County Jail expansion which he said is moving along with paperwork signed and preliminary work currently being done such as measurements and inspections of the attic and electronics.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/