County Judge signs new jail expansion contracts

POCAHONTAS – The recently approved bid contracts for the new Randolph County Jail expansion project were signed off on last Thursday afternoon, May 31, by Randolph County Judge David Jansen in his office at the courthouse.

Don Abernathy, Vice President and Project Manager for Smith-Doyle Contractors, Inc. out of Cordova, Tenn., is overseeing the project, which will add a 20-bed women’s unit as well as an additional 40-bed men’s unit to the existing jail’s location at 1510 Pace Road in east Pocahontas. The next step following the signing of the contracts will be securing interim financing with a ground breaking ceremony soon to follow.

