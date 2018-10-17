County Judge race: Incumbent faces opponent

In the Randolph County Judge’s race, Keith Ward is challenging County Judge David Jansen who is seeking re-election. They are listed as they appear on the ballot.

Can you please tell us a little about yourself?

Keith Ward: I am Keith R. Ward, candidate for Randolph County Judge. I live and own a farm in the Noland community. I have one daughter, Emma Ward, who is a sixth grader at MD Williams. My ancestors have been a part if Randolph County for many years, beginning with my great grandparents, Roy and Fannie Ward. Many in this county knew my Grandpa, Johnny Ward, who loved politics and being a public servant. I was born and raised in Randolph County and I chose to live and raise my daughter here. I will be on the November general ballot as an Independent.

