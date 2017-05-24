Council waives competitive bidding in wake of disaster

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council held a special-called meeting on May 18 to pass an ordinance which would waive the bidding process for repairs to buildings and structures damaged by the flood disaster that occurred during the first week of May. Also passed was a motion to use economic development funds as a temporary source of payment as it will be awhile before the insurance reimbursement funds are received by the City.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story stated that a similar ordinance was passed in 2011 after the flood and that they once again needed authorization to be able to continue on and conduct business.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/