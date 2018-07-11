Council affirms decision for St. Paul’s Cemetery expansion

POCAHONTAS – Aldermen would affirm a recent decision by the City Planning and Zoning Committee to allow the expansion of St. Paul’s Parish Cemetery during their monthly city council meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.

The committee approved a motion in April to allow the expansion onto the property just north of Broadway Street between Weible Street and Baltz Street adjacent to the current St. Paul’s Cemetery. In a public hearing for the conditional use appeal for the expansion, Trisha Thielemier, who opposed the expansion, appealed a recent decision by the committee for the conditional use permit requested by Hugh Steimel on behalf of St. Paul’s Parish Cemetery Committee. Steimel told the committee that the cemetery, started in 1880, was out of space.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/