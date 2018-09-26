comStudents observe See You At the Pole Day

Wednesday, September 26 was See You at the Pole Day, which is a National Day of Prayer. Maynard FCA students invited others on campus to meet at the flag pole in front of the Maynard Schools District Administration Building for a student-led prayer. There were around 100 students and adults in attendance. Pocahontas students also participated in See You at the Pole Day on the Pocahontas campus. (Photo courtesy David Byers)

