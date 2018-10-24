Commissioners approve feasibility study for new bypass

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has officially approved a feasibility study to be completed in Pocahontas for the construction of a new bypass due to significant traffic increase and heavy truck flow throughout town. Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story said Monday that the highway commission’s minute order, which serves as the first step in the planning process, is now adopted by the commission and that work is expected to begin soon on the study. According to the minute order,

“the Pocahontas Bypass Feasibility Study will serve as a planning guide to schedule improvements as funding becomes available. The commission found that an update is necessary due to changes in traffic patterns as a result of recent developments in the area.” Minute Order 2018-090 was approved by the highway commission in their August meeting where they authorized an updated study to determine the need for and feasibility of a bypass around Pocahontas. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said the update is in reference to Minute Order 2001-127 that addressed the feasibility study back in 2001.

