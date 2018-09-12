City to use aerial mosquito spray service next year on trial basis

POCAHONTAS—During Tuesday night’s monthly City Council meeting at City Hall, aldermen approved a motion to use an aerial mosquito spraying service next year on a trial basis.

Aldermen voted 5-1 in favor with Alderman Wayne Broadway voting no. Whereas financing for the City’s current mosquito control service comes from resident water bills, financing for the trial basis with Vector Disease Control aerial mosquito control service will come from City funds in which the budget committee will assign. The trial basis will also include a comprehensive study detailing which chemicals work and which do not.

