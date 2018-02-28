City of Pocahontas to negotiate new lease on Paslode building

POCAHONTAS- Questions regarding property ownership of the Paslode building at 1600 Patrick Drive recently came up fol-lowing the prior addi-tion of a cell tower atop the water tower in East Pocahontas. Paslode is now seeking to negoti-ate a new lease on the property.

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story stated after reviewing Paslode’s lease that it was deter-mined they were responsible for its maintenance and repair due to the terms of the lease. He said there are several 20-year and 30-year leases in Pocahontas but that it was unclear at that par-ticular point who actu-ally had vested own-ership of the building and the ground. Ben DeClerk with DeClerk-Throesch Engineers conducted research regarding the owner-ship of the Industrial area and created a sur-vey and map for the City. With the lease being over 20 years old and possibly lapsed, the Council approved to give Story authority to negotiate the new lease.“We conducted some research on the build-ing and determined that it had been built from an Arkansas Economic Development grant sometime in the `90s,” stated Story.

