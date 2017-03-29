City looks to add hiking trails to park

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas City Council held a public hearing on March 27, in which they made initials plans for the purchasing of property next to the Aquatic Center for the addition of hiking trails to the City Park area as well as the construction of new parking.

No action was taken but the Council only received public feedback in addressing the issues. Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story noted that there are some grant opportunities available from Arkansas State Parks and others that would allow for the construction of hiking trails. He noted that parking is also a huge issue at the Aquatic Center.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/