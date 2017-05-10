City Council talks flooding
Wed, 05/10/2017 - 2:24pm News Staff
Mayor proposes future public town hall meetings
Susan Johnson
Concerns over the recent flooding and ways to prevent future flooding was the chief topic at the May 9 Pocahontas City Council meeting.
Several residents were in attendance to express those concerns during the public comments portion of the meeting. Pocahontas ayor Kary Story began the meeting with an announcement of a public town hall meeting which he planned to hold when “emotions settle” and the various agencies who need to be present can attend.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/