City Council repeals annexation ordinance

POCAHONTAS- The City Council approved the purchase of a 2017 590 Case backhoe for the City Street Department with an appropriation of $91,840 in the June 13 monthly meeting held at City Hall. Aldermen approved a $65,000 transfer from the City General account and the remaining $26,840 balance from Parks and Recreation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/