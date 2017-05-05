Citizens allowed to go back into Robil Addition, Pocahontas, Arkansas, with proper ID

Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story stated at 12:30 p.m. today (May 5, 2017) that they are allowing people who live in the Robil Addition to go back to their homes. However, they must present proper ID indicating their address as there have been several loiters reported in the area. Story said that there will be a police presence in the Robil Addition through overnight and stresses that unless you live there to please stay away as to avoid congestion.

