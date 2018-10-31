Chip reader being put to good use

POCAHONTAS— The Pocahontas Animal Shelter is getting plenty of good use from its new chip reader they recently implemented and have already reunited four dogs back with their owner as a result.

Pocahontas Animal Control Officer, George Pratt, said Friday that they’ve had the reader nearly five weeks and that more and more people are implanting the chips into the their pets.

