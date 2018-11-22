Chamber of Commerce forms new community networking committee

POCAHONTAS --The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce approved their 2019 committee appointments during their monthly meeting Monday afternoon at the Old Courthouse including a new “community networking” committee to improve overall community involvement.

Chamber President Jennifer Clay went over the new committee with the Board, which the executive committee approved last year to be implement this year. The community networking committee’s mission, she said, is to assist in community events such as Shop Randolph County, the Treasure Hunt, the Christmas Parade, and Stroll the Square. It will consist of Eric Moffett as chairman, Lesa Grooms, Joey Radcliff, Justin Broadway, Pat Johnson, Carol Belford-Lewallen, Karen Parrish, Jennifer Clay, and Tim Scott.

