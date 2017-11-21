Chamber Board welcomes new members; forms committees

POCAHONTAS- The Randolph Chamber of Commerce elected the 2018 committees during last Thursday’s monthly meeting at the Old Randolph County Courthouse.

The Executive Committee will consists of President Rob Olvey, Vice President Jennifer Clay, Lisa Robertson, Eric Moffett, Sheri Barr and Tim Scott. The Economic Development Committee will be Chair Larry Don Rose, John Jackson, Don Cox, Scott Trammel, Ken Ziegler, Eric Turner, Rob Olvey, Tim Scott, Mayor Kary Story, and Judge David Jansen. The Membership Committee will be Chair Jennifer Clay, Erin Mathews, Wendy French, Rob Olvey, Joey Radcliff, Angie Caldwell and Tim Scott. The Business Appreciation / Business Networking Committee will be Chari Erin Mathews, Wendy French, Kerry Roemer, Lisa Robertson, Rob Olvey and Tim Scott.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/