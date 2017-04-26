Chamber Board discusses new business prospects

Brandon Smith

POCAHONTAS- The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce met on April 20, at the Old Courthouse and discussed new business prospects in the area and the great success they’ve had recently with welcoming new business.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Scott noted that the Chamber had visited with and signed up many new businesses. “This is, in my opinion, the tip of the iceberg as far as what we have a chance to see over the next couple of years,” noted Scott

