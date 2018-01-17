Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Pocahontas cub scouts led the way with the American flag Monday morning as a large local crowd made the march from the Randolph County Courthouse downtown to the Eddie Mae Herron Center to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Upon arrival, marchers along with numerous other townspeople and local officials gathered inside the EMHC to warm up where they enjoyed birthday cake and chili. The children would also put on a short presentation.

