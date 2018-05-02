Budget projection, millage needs set for school

Pocahontas School District found out on Monday, April 30, that they were approved for state funding by the Arkansas Department of Education for the construction of the new elementary school.

Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton stated on Tuesday that a budget projection of $20.6 million was settled upon by the Board, which includes furnishings, technology and playground equipment for the elementary school as well as a preschool building containing four classrooms. A millage need of 3.44 mills was also established and will be presented to the public in a special election this coming August. Blaxton noted this would take the district’s current millage of 29.37, which is the sixth lowest in the state, to 32.81 mills. Even at 32.81 mills, it would still be considered within the lowest 25 among the state’s 234 districts.

