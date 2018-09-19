BRTC trustees discuss next steps after HLC visit

POCAHONTAS—The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees held a special meeting Friday in the Gaines Technology Center where they discussed followup plans regarding the HLC’s site team visit to the campus on Monday and Tuesday.

BRTC Interim President Dr. Jan Ziegler said the college can expect to have a draft report from the team within three to four weeks concerning their findings in which they’ll have the opportunity to review and correct any errors. After any necessary amendments, the report will then go to BRTC’s HLC liaison, Dr. Mary Vanis, for review. Ziegler said Vanis, after reviewing, will incorporate any appropriate changes and send the final team report back to the college. At this point, BRTC will have 10 days to respond.

