BRTC optimistic about site team’s visit

PARAGOULD – At their quarterly board of trustees meeting Thursday, August 2, BRTC Vice President of Academics Dr. Sheila Taylor presented board members with a copy of the recently completed responses regarding the five components of the criterion that needed to be addressed for the Higher Learning Commission’s (HLC) upcoming visit on September 10-12.

Taylor said the comprehensive report covers all 14 deficiencies within the five components. It specifically addresses policies and procedures for the assessment of student learning, institutional effectiveness, strategic planning, and shared governance. She said she and BRTC HLC Accreditation Liaison Officer Sissy Gray will be meeting with the HLC team chair (who will be visiting) as well as board members in the weeks to come to train and discuss the visit.

