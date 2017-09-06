BRTC names new VP of Academics

Dr. Sheila Taylor has been named the Vice President of Academics. Dr. Taylor comes to BRTC after a short retirement from higher education.

Dr. Taylor spent five years a Chief Academic Officer, the equivalent of Vice President of Academics, at Granite State in Concord, New Hampshire. Before that, she was Chief Academic Officer at Urban College of Boston in Boston, Massachusetts.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/