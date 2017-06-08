BRTC holds commencement at alternate location

Due to the flooding in East Pocahontas, BRTC held its Spring 2017 Commencement Tuesday, May 23 at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church in Pocahontas. BRTC awarded 291 degrees and certificates to 244 graduates. Some students completed more than one certificate or degree. Separate commencement ceremonies were held for nursing and law enforcement graduates.

Degrees were conferred by BRTC President Dr. Eric Turner and awarded by Vice President for Technical Education Dr. Angie Caldwell. Degrees awarded included two-year Associate of Arts, Associate of Business, and Associate of Applied Science degrees as well as one-year technical certificates, and one-semester certificates of proficiency.

