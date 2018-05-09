BRTC continues prep for HLC visit

POCAHONTAS – The Black River Technical College Board of Trustee’s held their quarterly meeting Thursday, May 3, in which BRTC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sheila Taylor reported she is very optimistic with the school’s progress for the upcoming visit from the Higher Learning Commission this fall.

HLC’s Board of Trustees placed BRTC on probation in February of 2017 after determining the college was out of compliance with eight of the 21 Core Components for Accreditation. They concerned policies and procedures related to the assessment of student learning, institutional effectiveness, strategic planning, and shared governance.

