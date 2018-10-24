Marquesha Thomas (right) gives a blood glucose test to Maynard High School student Emma Cline Tuesday morning at the annual BRTC Community Health Fair in the RCDC building. Over 550 people would make their way through for free flu shots and 72 received prostrate cancer screenings. Multiple vendor and educational booths were set up and other free services included eye exams, mammogram screening scheduling, cholesterol screening and many more

