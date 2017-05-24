BRTC campus undergoing flood damage repairs

Dr. Eric Turner, Black River Technical College President, said eight buildings on the Pocahontas campus were affected by the May 1-2 flooding with water rising up to 14 inches in the Joe Martin Center. The majority of the buildings had an inch or so of water.

“Whether there is an inch or 5 feet of water, the damage is the same in terms of mitigation and damage and reconstruction,” he said. “We had 22” in the Martin Center the last time (in 2011 flood).”

