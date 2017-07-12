BRTC Board talks flood recovery; tours campus

POCAHONTAS- BRTC President Dr. Eric Turner stated during last Thursday’s quarterly Board of Directors meeting held in the boardroom of the president’s office suite that restoration efforts following May’s flood disaster are on schedule with faculty and staff set to reoccupy their offices on August 10 with a target date of August 20 for substantial project completion

. “We’re on schedule,” stated Turner. “We’re on target, so we’re pleased there. It’s a massive, massive undertaking… You think about not only the demolition, drying out, restoration… but then the reordering of furniture that sprung out of 70,000 square feet of damaged areas. It’s a big undertaking but we have ‘great’ people.”

