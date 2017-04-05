BRTC addressing concerns of Higher Learning Commission

Black River Technical College is on track to rectify its recent probationary status which was recently issued by the Higher Learning Commission following a commission audit.

BRTC President Eric Turner stated the areas sited by HLC was strictly related to documentation issues and timelines.

Turned said a 5-year Strategic Planning Assessment was approved by the BRTC Board of Trustees in February 2017, however, the approval came after the HLC deadline.

“They (HLC) wanted it last year,” Turner said. Although the plan was in place and approved it was not accepted by HLC.

The Arkansas Legislature passed a new method to fund Arkansas’ 22 public colleges and 11 public universities which places a greater emphasis on retention and graduation numbers rather than enrollment.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/