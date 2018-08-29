Bridge completion still on track says ARDOT

Concrete has now been poured throughout much of the new Black River Bridge as shown in the photo above. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said Monday that, to date, bridge work still remaining incudes the placement of concrete for the deck (for the river spans) and constructing the parapet walls on both sides of the entire bridge. The deck pan placement was finished on Friday and the reinforcing steel placement began Monday.

Smithee said if all goes well, the concrete placement for the final section of deck should be complete within two to three weeks. Roadway work yet remaining includes placing asphalt on both approaches and construction of miscellaneous curb and sidewalk on both approaches. Regarding the timeline, he said the bridge is still expected to open to traffic this fall. (Details provided by Jim Toney, ARDOT Advanced Construction Field Engineer, notes Smithee) (Photo courtesy ARDOT staff)

