Breaking News

2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial March to be held Wednesday, September 11 in the morning.

Come out and join us for our 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial March as we carry our Nation's flag from the Walmart parking lot, across the bridge, and up to the Memorial in front of the Randolph County Courthouse in honor of everyone who's lives have been impacted since the attacks on 9/11. Registration will begin at 8am and we will begin marching at 8:46am. The route is approximately 1.4 miles and took us a little over half an hour last year. Directly following the march we will take a photo for the newspaper and then refreshments will be served. The County will be supplying hot dogs and the VFW Membership Drive will have sodas, chips, and other refreshments. If you would like more information or would like to help contact Trisha Leslie at (870) 810-8229.