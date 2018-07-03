Breaking News

IMMEDIATE OPENING:Part-time delivery driver, Tuesday - Thursday, also building maintenance, approximately 30 hours per week. Valid driver's license with clean driving record, subject to background check and/or drug test. Serious inquiries only. Apply in person at the Pocahontas Star Herald, 109 North Van Bibber, Pocahontas, Ark.

