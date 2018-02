The Lawrence County Amateur Radio Club Announce Annual Winter Fest will be held Saturday, February 17 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hoxie Service Center, 500 S.W. Lawrence St. Hoxie. Talk frequency is 147.045. Admission is $5. All Amateur Radio Operators as well as those interested in Amateur Radio are invited to attend. Door prizes will be given. For more information contact club president Glendal Floyd at (870) 759-2626.