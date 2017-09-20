Breaking News

The next meeting of the Randolph/Lawrence County Cattlemen's Association will take place Thursday, September 21, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at Beverly's in Pocahontas. It will be sponsored by Young's Produce. The meal will be provided by Beverly's in Pocahontas, and the cost is $5 per person, but there is no charge for potential new members. All area cattle producers are encouraged to attend this informative meeting. Contact Dan Sloan at (870) 878-­‐1033 for more information