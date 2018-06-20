Board discusses new school; millage in community meeting

POCAHONTAS – The Pocahontas School District Board of Directors held a special community meeting Monday night at the PJHS Library in which District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton gave a presentation to the public regarding the proposed new elementary school project and millage increase request of 3.44 mills.

Looking at a timeline, the millage election will be held on August 14 and if passed, site work is expected to begin in September with the facility complete by August 2020. The new elementary school will cost $20.6 million in which the State will pay $8.9 million with $3.5 million coming from the District’s general building fund. The remaining $8.2 million would come from a bond issue in which the additional 3.44 mills would be required to generate that amount.

