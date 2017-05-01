Bo Graham, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, Randolph County Judge David Jansen and Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story held a press conference today (May 1) at 1:00 p.m. to update area residents of the potential flooding of East Pocahontas.

Mandatory Evacuations are underway in East Pocahontas. All residents urged to leave. If do not have family to stay with, shelters are being readied at the former Randolph County Nursing Home on Hospital Drive and the Pocahontas Community Centers.

Members of the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Pocahontas Police and Fire Departments are going door-to-door urging residents to leave to safe areas.

People are urged not to go to East Pocahontas unless necessary as to not congest traffic flow for East Pocahontas residents to transfer their belongings and depart East Pocahontas.

They are also urging the residents in East Pocahontas to evacuate even if they weren't affected in the 2011 flood because they will be shut off from all areas and could endanger the lives of those who would have to rescue them in the event of an emergency.

Clay County Electric is pulling the gas meters from the East Pocahontas locations due to the fact they are all digital.

At 11 a.m. Black River level stage was at 23.91. Flood stage is 17. Projections are Black River will crest at 29.5. Judge Jansen expects it to be higher. Water is expected to be over Hwy. 67 by noon tomorrow. That could also be sooner.

In the flood of 2011 Black River crested at 28.5. Hwy. 67 near Current River (approximately 30 minutes north of Pocahontas) is now closed. E-911 will be set up at the fire station with state police mobile units to be stationed nearby.

The area has already been declared a disaster area. The American Red Cross, Office of Emergency Management, state police and national guard, and Corp. of Engineers have been notified and will be assisting.

Mayor Story is urging people that if you do not have to go out - stay home.

Mayor Story states the city water system will not be affected and residents will have a constant water supply.

