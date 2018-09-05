Blue decals to raise awareness of prostate cancer

POCAHONTAS—The Pocahontas Redskin football team was presented with blue ribbon decals Tuesday morning which will be featured on the back of their helmets throughout September to help raise awareness for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Local resident and leading community volunteer, Raul Blasini, is a 21-year survivor of prostrate cancer and took time out to speak to the team Tuesday when presenting the decals.

