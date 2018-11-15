Blaxton to resign as district superintendent

POCAHONTASPocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton formally announced his resignation to the Board Thursday afternoon effective June 30, 2019 as he will accept a position as director of the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative in Walnut Ridge.

Blaxton, now in his 15th year as superintendent and 28th year as a teacher, head coach and assistant superintendent, began his position in July 2004 following former superintendent, Marcus Van Camp’s, retirement. The school board is expected to issue a statement at their next meeting on November 26 regarding their plans to begin the search process for a new superintendent.

