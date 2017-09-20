Blaxton presents annual report to the public

POCAHONTAS- Pocahontas School District Superintendent Daryl Blaxton presented the Annual Report to the Public during Monday night’s school board meeting at the Junior High Library and noted the top challenges for the District include meeting social and emotional needs of their students, ensuring graduates are college and career ready, addressing student growth, and continuing to attract and retain quality staff.

The district is required to hold a public meeting every September in which they provide an update regarding progress toward building ACSIP (Arkansas Comprehensive School Improvement Plan) plans, academic achievement goals, federal programs, accreditation reports, and budget reports.

The current Board of Education has a total of 90 years experience and is made up of James Ray Chester with 34 years, Gary Cole with 21 years, Dr. Mike Davis with 20 years, Chuck Andrews with 13 years, and Judy McClain with two years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/