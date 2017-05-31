Black mold a potential health hazard for area flood victims

POCAHONTAS- As Pocahontas and area residents continue the process of cleanup and rebuilding following the recent flood disaster, officials from the American Red Cross warn victims of the potential dangers of black mold in affected homes and wish to let everyone know that combative supplies are available.

Stan Rosenzweig, a technology firm CEO and business writer from Utah, is an active member of the Red Cross and was in Pocahontas all last week volunteering in the disaster relief aid. Rosenzweig told the Star Herald that Red Cross disaster recovery volunteers are receiving word that many local residents who are coming in for flood cleanup assistance may not all be aware of the critical health consequences of not completely eradicating mold with the agreed upon protocol.

