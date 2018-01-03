Below normal temperatures keep residents shivering

Randolph County residents woke up on Tuesday morning to the lowest temperatures of the winter with the thermometer at the Pocahontas Schools reading 4 degrees. Local weatherman Don Waterworth recorded the low of 3 degrees. According to the National Weather Service weather observations, the official record at the Walnut Ridge Airport was 7 degrees.

The high on Tuesday was 22 degrees.

The cold weather will continue through the week with a high on Thursday, Jan. 4, of 26 and a low on Thursday night of around 13 degrees, with wind chill values as low as zero.

