Area sees first snowfall of the year

Heavy wet snow clings to a leafed-out Bradford Pear tree after a late winter storm brought around three inches of snow to Pocahontas on Saturday, March 11. Another inch fell early Monday morning. According to Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story, the snowfall was a non-event for the street department.

Trucks spread a little sand around in some shady spots and hills, but warming temperatures melted the snow quickly. The second snowfall delayed the start of school on Monday but otherwise created no problems. (Star Herald photo by Anita Murphy)

