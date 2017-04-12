Area assisted living residents treated to special presentation
Wed, 04/12/2017 - 2:03pm News Staff
By Brandon Smith
POCAHONTAS - Residents at StoneBridge Assisted Living in Pocahontas received a special treat last Thursday afternoon when one of their resident’s more notable son’s, Dr. Douglas E. Barnett, came and spoke regarding insects and other fun stuff, as he provided them much entertainment in their afternoon.
Barnett, whose mother, Emma Jean Barnett, currently resides at StoneBridge, is a Walnut Ridge High School graduate and is the retired Director of International Services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. as well as a certified hypnotist. His government career began as the National Pest Survey Coordinator, and in that capacity, he managed a staff producing a weekly scientific journal.
