ARDOT to begin improvement projects soon on Highways 67 and 90

POCAHONTAS – Arkansas Department of Transportation Area Maintenance Supervisor for District 10 Paul Carr recently announced two new highway improvement projects in Randolph County that will take place this year. One is a $1.87 million project, which will completely redo Highway 166 all the way to Davidsonville State Park while the other is a $1.6 million project that will completely redo Highway 90 from the Highway 67 junction all the way to Clearview Road – a 6.7 mile stretch. From there, the stretch from Clearview Road to Dalton will be funded separately (from maintenance project funding) and will be chip sealed.

Carr noted that area highways have been under a huge amount of stress from the rise in truck traffic flow over the past few years due to the chicken industry. The projects will see the widening of the highways as well as the addition of shoulders to allow more room for the truck and regular traffic. He noted that new industry has definitely been a huge benefit to the county but has also caused a significant degree of taxing on the roads.

