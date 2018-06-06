ARChoices rule blocked

Last Wednesday, seven physically disabled plaintiffs won the latest round in their legal battle with the state Department of Human Services when Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen found the state agency in contempt of court.

In response to Griffen’s mid-May order that DHS stop using an algorithm to decide hours on home care for disabled and elderly people, the agency promulgated an emergency rule to restore the enjoined algorithm. For that, the judge found DHS in contempt and also blocked the emergency rule, calling it “a deliberate and calculated disobedience” of the permanent injunction he had handed down the previous week.

