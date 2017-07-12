Architect for new elementary school meets with school board

POCAHONTAS- The Pocahontas School Board held a special-called meeting on July 10, in which Architect Todd Welch of Brackett-Krennerich & Associates, of Jonesboro, met with them in regard to the new elementary school project. The Board recently went through the RFQ (request for qualifications) solicitation process for which five construction management companies responded with bids before the June 29 deadline.

The Board went through material packets provided by each of the five companies who responded and graded them each on a scale in effort to choose which of the five they would have present at the next board meeting to be held on July 17. The Board will find out regarding state funding in May of 2018 and site work for the new school, which will be located on Highway 90 (just before Country Club Road), could begin as early as late fall of 2018 with actual construction beginning the spring of 2019.

