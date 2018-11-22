Aquatic center grows exercise program with large equipment grant

POCAHONTAS --The Pocahontas Aquatic Center, while always maintaining a focus on exercise in addition to recreation, will now be able to offer even more fitness alternatives to the public after receiving a $21,200 grant for the purchase of aquatic bicycles and treadmills.

The Blue & You Foundation recently awarded $2.7 million in grants to improve health across the state of Arkansas according to a November 16 news release. The City of Pocahontas was awarded the Health and Fitness Project grant for the purchase of the equipment, which will include at least two aquatic treadmills and eight to 10 aquatic bicycles. According to Blue & You, they awarded a total of $2,733,532 in grants to 42 health improvement programs in the state.

