Annual Veteran’s Day ceremony held

POCAHONTASLocal native and one of the most decorated veterans from Arkansas to ever serve, Col. Jesse Loftis Johnson U.S. Army Retired, was special guest speaker at the Veteran’s Day Ceremony Monday morning on the Randolph County Courthouse lawn.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4556 and the American Legion Post #6 conducted the annual event in which Eddie Jones served as Master of Ceremonies. Following an opening prayer by VFW Honor Guard member, Fred Acree, and a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the Maynard High School Choir, Col. Johnson spoke to the crowd about the history of Veteran’s Day as well provide personal insight into his career serving in both the Vietnam and Gulf Wars.

Col. Johnson served a distinguished military career spanning 34 years on active duty. As Jones would note in his introduction, he spent most of this service in airborne and special operations units. His deployment of overseas service included Germany, Vietnam, Belgium, Italy, Canada, Iran, Grenada, England, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. He served as the deputy commander in the Army’s elite delta force JFK Special Warfare Center and School in Fort Bragg, NC. During his time he participated in the Iranian rescue attempt and the Grenada rescue of American students. He received over 77 awards and decorations during his career and portions of his career have been featured in 28 books including General Norman Schwarzkopf’s book entitled It Doesn’t Take a Hero. Of his decorations, they included the Distinguished Service Cross, Defense Distinguished Service Medal, three Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, three Purple Hearts, and he was elected into the Arkansas Veteran’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

