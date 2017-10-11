Aldermen take a look at ambulance franchise agreement

POCAHONTAS- In a vote for City Attorney Alex Bigger to draft a repeal to the ordinance previously adopted by the City with Pro-Med Ambulance Service’s 5-year contract ending at the end of the year, the Council voted 3-2 for not pursuing a repeal. Aldermen Wayne Broadway and Ben Pond voted in favor of the repeal with Aldermen Rob Olvey, Rainer DeClerk and Keith Futrell voting no. Alderman Verna Dudley abstained from voting stating she needed more information.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, a discussion arose after Aldermen Wayne Broadway brought up the 5-year ambulance ordinance. The issue was not listed on the agenda.

